Police looking for suspects in shooting that killed teen, injured man

Hayward police are looking for multiple people they say killed a 16-year-old girl and wounded another man.

The shooting happened Sunday at around 11:15 a.m. at an apartment complex on West Tennyson Road.

“They playing Call of Duty on the streets pretty much. It's a video game. So, you know, it's just sad,” said a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.

He said he saw at least two masked individuals running in between apartment buildings after the shots rang out.

“It happened, it happened right there, you know? It happened right there and they ran through our apartments,” the witness said.

Hayward police believe two different groups were shooting at each other -- one group in vehicles, and one on foot.

Those bullets killed a 16-year-old who lived in one of the apartments nearby.

“I mean, people was trying to help. People was around. Everybody, people running outside screaming,” said the witness. “Her mother, or whoever her family was, came over here, you know? Her family was over here. Very traumatizing.”

A 41-year-old man, said to be walking by, was also hit by the crossfire. He was able to walk home to nearby Ruus Road where someone called police. Officials said he's expected to recover.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Hayward police believe the shooting was targeted, but say the man wasn’t a target.

They are still investigating whether the 16-year-old girl was intentionally shot.

“Any time a young person loses his or her life it is a tragedy and I think it's even more tragic when those individuals are killed at the hands of other young people,” Hayward Police Department Chief Bryan Matthews said. “I think as a community we can't stand for this, this is something we should all be outraged about.”

The deadly shooting marks Hayward's eighth homicide this year. Those who work nearby say it happened near the same spot a teen died last year.

“It's a tragedy. It's a tragedy for sure. I'm a little numb to it, but it's a tragedy every time it happens,” Anthony Mitchell, who works nearby, said.

Police say they've recovered one gun and vehicles they believe were involved, but are still looking for the multiple shooters.