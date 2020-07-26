Hayward Testing Center and Food Distribution Program Moving to New Locations

Hayward's COVID-19 Testing Center and weekly No-Contact Food Distribution program will be moving to new locations in August, the City's Emergency Operations Center announced.

Currently located at the California State University East Bay campus, the Testing Center will relocate to Skywest Golf Course at 1401 Golf Course Road, adjacent to Hayward Executive Airport. The new site is scheduled to open Aug. 3, with the last day of operation of the CSU center next Friday. The next Testing Center will maintain the same operating schedule, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Other changes to the Testing Center include its collection of health insurance information to seek reimbursement for testing costs, the ability for individuals to register to receive notifications when their test results are online, a telephone call to individuals testing positive offering information and advice and the availability of supportive services and resources, and the option to make appointments online.

The Testing Center will remain free to anyone 12 or older, regardless of place of residence, immigration status or whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms, and no insurance or physician referral is required.

Hayward has closed its general COVID-19 Hotline call center that had been available at (510) 583-4949, and replaced it with a call center specifically associated with the COVID-19 testing call center at (510) 583-5333.

Hayward's weekly No-Contact Food Distribution program, currently located at the Skywest Golf Course, will be moved to the Chabot College campus on Hesperian Boulevard. Its last day of operation will be next Thursday, and its first day at the Chabot campus will be the following week. The program schedule on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will remain the same.

Information and updates on Hayward responses to COVID-19 are available at www.hayward-ca.gov/covid-19.