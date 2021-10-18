Hayward Unified Holds First of 4 Town Halls to Discuss School Closures

The Hayward Unified School District held the first of four virtual town hall meetings Monday to discuss possible school closures.

The district said it has lost 2,000 students over the past two years -- a financial loss from which they can’t recover. Officials said they will need to close or merge 10 schools to make ends meet.

Last week, families rallied against the possible closures and on Monday, one student told the board if they really cared about the students' mental health, they would not make them change schools.

The next town hall will be on Tuesday night.