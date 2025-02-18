Hayward police seek vehicle connected to deadly hit and run

Police in Hayward are searching for a vehicle of interest in connection with a hit-and-run collision that killed a pedestrian earlier this month.

The collision was reported in the area of Hesperian Boulevard and Sueirro Street.

A 51-year-old Hayward man was found lying in the center median. Medical personnel gave him emergency aid, but he died at the scene, police said.

The driver of an SUV fled before police arrived.

On Monday, police posted photos to social media of a vehicle, described as a white, medium-sized SUV, that was last seen going southbound on Hesperian Boulevard from Sueirro Street.

Anyone who may have information regarding this collision or who may be able to assist in the case is asked to contact Hayward Police at (510) 293-7066.

