Hayward Weekly Food Distribution Moved Up due to the Holiday

The weekly no-contact food distribution in Hayward has been moved from Thursday to Tuesday this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The food distribution is from noon to 2 p.m., or until supplies run out, at Parking Lot J at Chabot College, 25555 Hesperian Blvd.

The event is drive-through only and those participating are asked to remain in their vehicles with windows up and trunk or truck bed open. Volunteers will place boxes of food in the trunk or truck bed.

The program -- sponsored by the city by the city in partnership with the Alameda County Community Food Bank and Chabot College in response to the COVID-19 emergency -- has operated weekly since April 30.