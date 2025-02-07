1 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash near Byron

A person died and three other people were injured in a head-on crash in Contra Costa County on Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that at 6:11 p.m., patrol officers were alerted to a two-vehicle crash on Vasco Road, south of Camino Diablo in the township of Byron.

Based on preliminary investigation, a Honda CR-V was being driven by a man traveling northbound on Vasco Road when it crossed over double-yellow divider lines and crashed head-on into a Toyota Prius occupied by three people.

A passenger of the Prius died at the scene. The driver of the Honda and the rest of the Toyota's occupants reportedly suffered severe injuries and were sent to the hospital.

The CHP said DUI was ruled out as a factor in this crash.

Those with information about the crash are asked to contact the CHP's office in Martinez at (925) 646-4980 or send it to 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov.