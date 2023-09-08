Hearing could reveal fallout from Antioch PD racist texting scandal

The fallout continues from the racist text message scandal plaguing the Antioch Police Department, with a hearing Friday morning in Contra Costa County.

Last month, there was a concession from the county District Attorney that officers violated the Racial Justice Act in sending and sharing texts during the arrest of four men now on trial for homicide.

Friday's hearing could show just how much the officers’ actions will impact the rest of the case.

