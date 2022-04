Traffic on Interstate 580 in Livermore was backed up for miles Thursday afternoon after a police investigation shut down eastbound lanes.

Vehicles were diverted off the freeway at North Livermore Avenue.

Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed California Highway Patrol officers walking on eastbound lanes, canvassing the area for evidence.

It was not immediately known when lanes would reopen.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Thank you for your patience. EB I-580 near First Street remains closed as we continue our investigation from an early incident. Will update when freeway opens. Unknown ETO. pic.twitter.com/kY5A1JlcYx — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) April 7, 2022