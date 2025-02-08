Hercules man beaten by police while having seizure sues department

A Hercules man said he was manhandled and beaten by police while suffering an epileptic seizure that caused him to crash his car. Instead of being treated like a victim, he said officers treated him like a criminal.

Jack Bruce, 22, crashed his car last April while suffering his first seizure behind the wheel. Bruce said he isn't able to remember what happened after the crash.

"I just remember going to visit my grandmother, and when I left that house, my memory cut off," Bruce said.

Although Bruce said he can't remember what happened, police body cam footage shows what took place. Witnesses had called in the accident as a seizure, but officers didn't give Bruce enough time to get out of his car, Bruce's attorney claims.

Body cam footage showed officers asking Bruce questions, such as if he had ingested drugs. One office said if," you keep pulling your seatbelt, I’m gonna rip your seatbelt."

Bruce then fell from the car, and within minutes, officers began tasing him.

"i'm just having a medical emergency. I had no ill intent or anything like that," Bruce said.

Bruce said he finally gained consciousness in the hospital, bloodied and bruised.

"Tons of pain, I would say, the worst pain I've ever been in in my life," he said. "All busted up, it wasn't a pretty sight to look at. No one deserves to go through that."

David Fiol, Bruce's attorney, has since filed a lawsuit claiming that the Hercules police mishandled the incident.

"The treatment for a seizure is time," Fiol said. "In the space of 10 minutes, based on his subsequent seizures, he would've been fine. He would've walked out of that car on his own power.

Jack said he was told he would be charged with DUI and resisting arrest, but his attorney claims the only substance found in his bloodstream was the medication he got in the ambulance.

"He was tased three times, not only that, he was punched in the face twice by the admission of one of the officers who did it," Fiol said. "He was pulled by the hair, pulled by the limbs, cursed at, yelled out, shoved, poked, grabbed just about everything. You can imagine their effort to get him out of that car."

Ultimately, the DA threw the case out.

"I'm hurt mentally. Physically, just watching it makes me hurt," Bruce said. "It's just something no one should go through, and I don't want it to happen again."

Jack said officers need to treat people suffering from medical emergencies with compassion. He's now learning to live with epilepsy and hoping his lawsuit will lead to change.

"I've never had any runs with the police. My view doesn't change on the police. They're not trying to do something bad. They just did the wrong thing here," Bruce said.

The Hercules Police Department did not respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment.