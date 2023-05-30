Hercules Neighbors Help Police Catch Teen Suspected of Home Invasion

Police arrested a home burglar in Contra Costa County who tried using an Uber to race away from the crime scene with thousands of dollars worth of cash and jewelry.

But with the help of a neighbor, and his drone, the teenage suspect didn’t get very far.

It all started during Memorial Day weekend when someone broke into a home on Finch Court in Hercules and stole $30,000-worth of cash and jewelry.

Residents call the incident concerning and are worried it could happen again.

“It’s a little scary because you never know what happens and this is my parents house and this is right around the area,” said Noah Aquino of Hercules.

According to Hercules police, a teenager broke into the house on Sunday morning while a homeowner was inside.

“Heard the glass breaking in the back of the house, ran out and actually yelled at the suspect, and then ran out the front door and went to the neighbors and called the police,” said Connie Van Putten of the Hercules Police Department.

Police arrived on the scene minutes later, setting up a perimeter around the home, but weren’t able to find the thief.

However, a resident they spoke to earlier decided to use his personal drone to help with the search, locating the burglar and alerting police.

“He saw a person hiding in the vicinity of the victim's residence,” said Van Putten.

As the suspect kept moving, the drone’s pilot kept tracking, leading officers right to him.

“They were able to stop the vehicle which turned out to be an Uber,” said Van Putten.

Inside of the Uber, police say they found the stolen property and the 17-year-old suspect from Texas. Now, the case is in the hands of the district attorney.

As for the neighbor stepping into help with the search, Hercules police said it’s the perfect example of community policing, while staying safe.

“He saw something was suspicious and he acted on it by calling the police, doing the proper thing. Not trying to make an apprehension himself, but calling the police,” said Van Putten.