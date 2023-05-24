Oakland

Popular Fine-Dining Restaurant in Oakland to Close Its Doors for Good After Break-In

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The owner of Hi Felicia, a popular Oakland fine-dining restaurant, is devastated after a violent break-in.

In a post on Instagram, chef and owner Imana said that on Tuesday night, thieves shattered a glass door, broke a cash register and threw an upstairs safe downstairs.

She said the restaurant is a mess and it will take a long time to clean up. So, she’s decided to close the restaurant for good. 

Hi Felicia opened last year after starting as a Supper Club run out of an apartment. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Imana said that while the doors to Hi Felicia have closed, she's already planning her next project.

She eventually hopes to open a wine bar at the same location.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us