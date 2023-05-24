Popular Fine-Dining Restaurant in Oakland to Close Its Doors for Good After Break-In

The owner of Hi Felicia, a popular Oakland fine-dining restaurant, is devastated after a violent break-in.

In a post on Instagram, chef and owner Imana said that on Tuesday night, thieves shattered a glass door, broke a cash register and threw an upstairs safe downstairs.

She said the restaurant is a mess and it will take a long time to clean up. So, she’s decided to close the restaurant for good.

Hi Felicia opened last year after starting as a Supper Club run out of an apartment.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Imana said that while the doors to Hi Felicia have closed, she's already planning her next project.

She eventually hopes to open a wine bar at the same location.