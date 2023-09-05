Emeryville

High School in Emeryville evacuated for possible gas leak

By NBC Bay Area staff

An East Bay high school was evacuated Tuesday morning after reports of a possible gas leak, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

Emery High School in Emeryville was evacuated at about 9 a.m. while fire crews and PG&E personnel investigated the incident, officials said.

The initial report was a strong smell of gas at 53rd Street and San Pablo Avenue, near the high school campus, officials said.

Fire crews did a walk through with gas detection meters and found no leak, officials said. The Alameda County Fire Department cleared the area at about 9:30 a.m.

PG&E crews also were inspecting the area.

No other details were immediately available.

