Driver killed when car overturns on Hwy. 4 in Contra Costa County

One person was killed when they were ejected from a vehicle that overturned on state Highway 4 near Martinez, the California Highway Patrol said Friday.

The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. on westbound Highway 4, just east of McEwen Road, Officer Adam Lane said.

The driver of a gray Dodge Charger lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn, the highway patrol said.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, the CHP said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it or the events leading up to it is asked to contact CHP Contra Costa in Martinez at (925) 646-4980 or email their contact information to 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov to be contacted by the investigating officer.