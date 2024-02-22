Portion of Highway 84 in Sunol reopening with one-way traffic controls

Caltrans will be reopening the segment of Highway 84, known as Niles Canyon Road, to one-way traffic controls Thursday afternoon after a chunk of it collapsed earlier in the week due to wet weather.

The stretch of roadway between Old Canyon Road and Main Street in the unincorporated community of Sunol collapsed Monday after ground underneath it deteriorated, according to Caltrans.

Emergency repairs were carried out on an eastbound portion of the stretch east of Palomares Road that collapsed into Alameda Creek during continued rainfall.

Crews have been working all week to repair rock fall netting, clear vegetation and install one-way traffic control signals to guide vehicles until all repairs can be completed, Caltrans officials said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The agency expected the roadway to reopen around 3 p.m.