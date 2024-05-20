Authorities in East Bay search for hiker missing since Friday

A hiker in the East Bay has been reported missing after not showing up for a scheduled arrival Saturday, according to East Bay Regional Park police.

Alex Stecher started a hike on Friday morning from Sunol Regional Wilderness and did not show for an expected pickup at Del Valle Regional Park on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Authorities from multiple East Bay agencies launched a large-scale search for Stecher on Saturday, and they were still actively searching as of Monday morning, police said.

Stecher's dog Apollo was with the hiker when they left Saturday.

Anyone with information on Stecher's whereabouts should contact East Bay Regional Park police immediately at 510-881-1833.