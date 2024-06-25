Hilton hotel near Oakland airport to close

The Hilton hotel by the Oakland airport is set to close in August after 56 years in business.

Representatives said the hospitality business has taken a hit since the pandemic, but they did not provide a specific reason for the Aug. 28 closure of Hilton Oakland Airport, located at 1 Hegenberger Rd.

This marks the latest business closure in the Hegenberger corridor. The nearby In-N-Out Burger closed its doors a few months ago due to crime. Denny's and Black Bear Diner have also shuttered.

