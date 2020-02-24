Castro Valley

Hit-and-Run Crash Leaves 12-Year-Old Girl Injured in Castro Valley

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

A 12-year-old girl suffered major injuries following a hit-and-run collision in Castro Valley, police said.

The collision was reported around 4 p.m. Monday in the area of Crow Canyon and Manter road.

Police said a man driving a lifted black Ford F-150 pickup truck struck the pedestrian and fled the scene. The driver, described as a man between 25-35 years old, was last seen on Crow Canyon Road heading toward Interstate 580.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 510-582-9028 or 911 to report it.

