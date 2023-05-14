Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Good Samaritan Helping Motorist in Fremont: CHP

Authorities on Sunday were searching for a driver who crashed into a car on an off-ramp in Fremont, killing a good Samaritan who had stopped to help out another driver involved in a solo-vehicle crash, the California Highway Patrol said.

The deadly collision happened early Sunday morning on the northbound Interstate 880 off-ramp to State Route 262/Mission Boulevard, according to the CHP.

At about 2:40 a.m., the driver of a Chevrolet crashed on the off-ramp, the CHP said. No other vehicles were involved.

Good Samaritans in a Mitsubishi – a male driver and female passenger – pulled over and helped the driver of the Chevrolet. They managed to move the Chevrolet to the shoulder of the off-ramp and then parked their car behind it, according to the CHP. The Mitsubishi passenger got out of the car to speak with the Chevrolet driver.

While she was standing between the vehicles, a male driver in a Ford F-150 drifted onto the shoulder and slammed into the back of the Mitsubishi, the CHP said. The impact from the crash sent the Mitsubishi forward, striking and killing the female, the CHP said.

The driver of the Ford took off on foot, the CHP said. He was still on the loose as of Sunday afternoon.

The identity of the female Mitsubishi passenger will be released following notification of next of kin.

Following a preliminary investigation, the driver of the Chevrolet was arrested for driving under the influence, the CHP said.