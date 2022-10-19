Advocates Seek More Creative Options to Ending Homelessness in Oakland

Despite millions being poured into efforts to help the unhoused in Oakland, the homeless population continues to grow.

"The state of homelessness across the city is dire," homeless advocate Xochitl Bernadette Moreno said.

Tents, RVs and homeless encampments have become common sites throughout the city, but for advocates like Moreno, working to relocate 300 people moved off of Caltrans land on Wood Street, she wants the city to look at more creative options.

"People, often if they've been on the street for a number of years, have a very hard time transitioning back inside," she said. "Giving public land for co-governance models we really believe is the solution."

Short-term city solutions include safe RV parking sites, tiny homes and approving a defunct army base as temporary housing, an effort advocates fought for at city hall on Tuesday. But many say more needs to be done.

"Oftentimes the options that are being offered really aren’t a solution," Moreno said.

In a viral tweet this week, activist Tom Wolf, who is formerly homeless himself, shared a video showing a homeless encampment from 2021. The images are catching the eyes of stars like Susan Sarandon.

"I think it's really important that people see how bad the conditions have gotten in one of the richest cities in the richest state in the richest country on Earth," Wolf said. "And how we are just kind of letting it slide."

Since 2019, the homeless population has grown by 1,000 people to more than 5,000. Experts say there's likely more.

Councilmember Carroll Fife's district makes up for 75% of that.

"When I’m trying to find solutions, I'm told that there aren't the funds and the resources necessary to be able to address the issue," she said.

Fife is proposing the county and city work together to identify empty parcels of land to relocate the unhoused. She's also calling for a state emergency declaration to get immediate funding to address the crisis.

The city agrees more needs to be done. A city spokesperson said Oakland doesn't have enough housing, shelters to house people or available services.

"We need to completely restructure how we approach this issue," Fife said.