Police investigate homicide in Oakland

Oakland Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Monday just before 5 p.m., the department said.

Police received a call reporting that a person was shot in the 600 block of High Street. Officers arrived and located the victim.

Medical personnel pronounced the person deceased at the scene.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.