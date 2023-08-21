Oakland

Police investigate homicide in Oakland

By Bay City News

Oakland Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Monday just before 5 p.m., the department said.

Police received a call reporting that a person was shot in the 600 block of High Street. Officers arrived and located the victim. 

Medical personnel pronounced the person deceased at the scene. 

This is a developing story. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

