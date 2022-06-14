Homicide Suspect in Custody Following Shelter-in-Place Order in Rodeo

The Contra Costa Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide and has a suspect in custody following a shelter-in-place order that went out to some residents earlier in the evening, the department said.

Authorities in Rodeo announced the lifting of the shelter-in-place at 8:08 p.m.

The shelter-in-place order was issued at 6:16 p.m. to people in the area of 333 Vallejo Ave and 1223 Mariposa Ave due to police activity. Residents were told to stay inside and close their windows and doors.

The sheriff's office said it will release more information about the incident on Wednesday.