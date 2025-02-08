Oakland

Hoop Bus makes debut in Oakland, seeks to spread basketball across Bay Area

By Velena Jones

The NBA All Star weekend is one week away, but the game future all-stars might be playing on the backstreets of Oakland.

On Friday, Hoop Bus, a nonprofit that brings mobile basketball into communities, rolled into Oakland.

"Studies have shown we have children with more asthma, more health problems, and diesel compound, that Zero emissions are better for their health," said Tim Gordon of the Blue Bird Corporation, who donated the Hoop Bus. "[It's] proven that they have better attendance and better scores when they ride on buses that don't have bad emissions on them."

The Blue Bird Corp. donated a not-so-normal school bus to the nonprofit.

The retrofitted 40-foot yellow bus outfitted with basketball hoops on each side, has been dubbed the Hoop Bus and is completely electric.

The bus-tuned mobile basketball court made its debut at West Oakland Middle School.

"The organization that are coming to our schools and supporting our schools is very much needed," said Emilio Ortega, community school manager of West Oakland Middle School.

Hoop Bus crews travel to different communities throughout the county year-round to unite and inspire communities through basketball.

"We count the impact that we make on days on the road; the more days on the road, the more smiles, the more buckets, and the more fun," said Nicko Naismith, founder of the nonprofit.

While in the Bay, Hoop Bus is also looking to renovate three basketball courts.

"I grew up in a town with no basketball courts, so I just wanted to be able to bring this excitement, right?" Naismith said. "Often, the All Stars come with us to the communities. We come to see them, show them, and spread unconditional love, which is something they are never going to forget."

Hoop Bus plans to make stops in Vallejo, Hercules, Richmond and other stops in Oakland.

