Horse track at Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton shutters

It’s the end of an era in the East Bay as one of the oldest horse racing tracks in the country officially shut down Tuesday at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton.

The California Horse Racing board posted an advisory on Sunday that the track must shut down before midnight Wednesday because workers compensation insurance no longer will be in effect after Tuesday.

Tuesday morning's training sessions marked the last time riders, trainers and horses appeared on the 1-mile track built in 1858.

Earlier this year, the fairgrounds decided to shut down racing operations, citing a lack of profitability. Golden Gate Fields in Albany shut down last year, and Bay Meadows in San Mateo closed several years ago.

Monte Meier, a longtime trainer at the Pleasanton track told NBC Bay Area he's been losing a lot of sleep this week after learning a deal to extend the original March 28 deadline to vacate the stables fell apart last weekend.

"Knowing that we were being kicked out of here, getting the shaft, people stabbed in the back," Meier said. "We were granted 35 days. Two days later, they told us we had five days to be out of here. Everybody is in a rat race to get things lined up to go somewhere."

The stables where the trainers keep their horses must be vacated by Friday before midnight. The stable manager said some horses are headed for Seattle but most are going to tracks down in Southern California.

There were about 280 horses left at the Pleasanton track as of Tuesday morning.