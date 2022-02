Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi will be in Berkeley Friday to speak about the America COMPETES Act, which aims to strengthen the United States' economy and global competitiveness.

The house speaker will be joined by representatives Zoe Lofgren, Barbara Lee, Doris Matsui and Bay Area education, research and private sector leaders.

The event will take place at the Berkeley Lab at 11 a.m.

A livestream of the event will be available on Pelosi’s Facebook page.