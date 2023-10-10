New campaign to fight human trafficking launches in Oakland

A new public safety campaign aimed at helping victims of human trafficking launched Tuesday in Alameda County.

Billboards pointing victims to resources are now up at the Oakland International Airport -- a gateway for human traffickers.

“People are being held hostage, against their will, manipulated and exploited,” said Alameda County DA Pamela Price.

She wants sex trafficking victims to know they have a way out.

“We want survivors to be able to reach out to authorities to help them escape to a new life,” said Price. “We want travelers to be aware that fellow passengers could be involved in this crime.”

The billboards include a QR code that links to a list of resources victims can turn to for help.

“There is no better place for us to make sure that survivors have a safe way to get out and a safe place to go,” said Price.

TerrYal, 20, knows first hand how prevalent human trafficking is. The Contra Costa County woman was trafficked at 18 years old.

“It’s usually the younger the girl, the better it is because for the tricks, they prefer younger women, so younger women are more at risk,” she said. “In the beginning, it was good I got the luxury and the food … He turned abusive, physically, mentally, emotionally. It was really dark at the time. I lost weight, I wasn’t happy, my whole focus was just making sure he wasn’t upset at me because if he was upset at me, then I’m in trouble.”

She believes the billboards will help victims looking for a way to escape. Luckily, with the help of her family and the East Bay non profit Love Never Fails, TerrYal found her escape and a new path.

“I’m able to go to sleep at night,” she said. “In the game, I was up at night from 11 p.m. to 5, 7 in the morning, then I went to sleep for eight hours, if even just to do it again. It was really draining.”

She hopes the billboards will help lead others to a new life.

“We are worth a lot more than our bodies, everyone,” said TerrYal.