Pleasanton

Hundreds line up outside new Costco in Pleasanton ahead of grand opening

By Bob Redell

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hundreds of people were lined up early Wednesday morning outside a brand new Costco in Pleasanton, several hoping to score discounted alcohol.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was scheduled for 7:30 a.m. ahead of the 8 a.m. opening.

Two lines formed outside the warehouse, one for regular items and one for the discounted booze.

NBC Bay Area's Bob Redell has more in the video report above.

