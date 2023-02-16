Northbound I-680 From Sunol to Pleasanton to be Closed Over Holiday Weekend

Caltrans crews once again were preparing for a full closure of the northbound lanes of Interstate 680 in the East Bay for the entire holiday weekend.

The full closure between Koopman Road in Sunol and Sunol Boulevard in Pleasanton is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Friday and run through 5 a.m. Tuesday. During the closure, Caltrans crews will continue a project of repairing and repaving the freeway lanes.

The work is part of a major reconstruction project for that section of northbound I-680 to enhance safety and provide a smoother ride for motorists. Parts of the roadway have major cracks and have fallen into disrepair.

The southbound lanes of I-680 will not be affected.

This weekend's closure is the second of three scheduled closures. Weather permitting, another full closure will take place between 10 p.m. Feb. 24 and 5 a.m. Feb. 27. That closure will take place between Sunol Boulevard and Bernal Avenue in Pleasanton.

In the event of rain or unanticipated developments, Caltrans will reschedule the closures, and the public will be notified.

Regional detours will be activated to advise motorists traveling from the South Bay to take Interstate 880 to Highway 238 to I-580 to reach the Tri-Valley and points east.