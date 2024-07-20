Oakland store robbed in a matter of seconds

In just 16 seconds a west Oakland business had its ATM stolen.

Ideal Market was open around 10 p.m. Wednesday when robbers entered the store and only stole the ATM. The market’s owner Rowban Saeed said he believes the robbery was targeted and is now concerned for what’s next.

“We have the atm as a convenience for the neighborhood, for the customers that come here,” Saeed said. “It's just real sad that it happened during the operating hours of our business. It sucks. There is no security. There is no safety.”

Video footage showed two people drive up to the establishment in a dark-colored SUV and then proceed to wrap a chain around the ATM. The driver then takes off taking the ATM with them.

According to Saeed, the robbery caused extensive damage. Now, he is worried if his insurance company will cover the cost.

“The store pays all of our bills,” Saeed said. “We don’t make that much cash off this place, but it pays all the bills. Which is enough to survive, and that’s all we are trying to do. We aren’t trying to get rich off this place.”

Councilmember Caroll Fife came to the business to talk to Saeed and see the damages inflicted. She said she’s committed to getting justice.

“I’m absolutely furious,” Fife said. “This is a family-owned business trying to just make it in west Oakland.”

Going forward, Fife is proposing the city get more creative to prevent future robberies, like the one at Ideal Market, from occurring.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“We’ve got to use technology in addition to environmental practices that we can put in place. Because the human side of patrol, its decreasing and its true for all across the country,” she said.