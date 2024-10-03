In-N-Out Burger opens new location in the East Bay

In-N-Out lovers, there's a new location in the East Bay.

The beloved burger chain on Thursday opened up its newest restaurant in Hayward, located at 709 Harder Ave.

"We've had locations in this area for over 20 years now," In-N-Out Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick said. "We have a lot of loyal customers right now in Hayward that are driving a little longer to get to some of our other locations so it's exciting to be able to bring a store to Hayward."

The Hayward restaurant is the company's 410th location, Warnick said.

The chain has several other locations in the East Bay, including in nearby San Leandro (15575 Hesperian Blvd.), Union City (32060 Union Landing) and Fremont (43349 Pacific Commons Blvd.).