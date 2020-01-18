Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

Inspection Work Will Close Bridge Bike/Pedestrian Lane for 4 Days

Motor vehicle lanes will remain open.

By Bay City News

The bike/pedestrian path on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge will close for four days starting Jan. 27 to allow regularly scheduled bridge inspections, Caltrans said.

The closure is needed for worker and public safety during the inspections from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 27-30, the agency said.

"During the closures, a large truck needed for the bridge inspections will be parked on and completely block the path," Caltrans said, addinbg that message signs will be used to alert bicyclists and pedestrians.

Motor vehicle lanes will remain open.

