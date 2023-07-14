Oakland

Person injured in I-580 shooting in Oakland

All eastbound lanes are shut down while officers investigate

By Diana San Juan

1516187107-grant-johnston-2017.jpg?crop=faces,top&fit=crop&q=35&auto=enhance&w=300&h=300&fm=jpg

One person was injured in a shooting on Interstate 580 in Oakland Friday, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers said two cars were shooting at each other near the Harrison Avenue exit, the CHP said. 

One victim was sent to the hospital with unknown injuries, the CHP said.

All eastbound lanes are shut down while officers investigate.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Oaklandfreeway shootings
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us