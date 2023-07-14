Person injured in I-580 shooting in Oakland

One person was injured in a shooting on Interstate 580 in Oakland Friday, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers said two cars were shooting at each other near the Harrison Avenue exit, the CHP said.

One victim was sent to the hospital with unknown injuries, the CHP said.

All eastbound lanes are shut down while officers investigate.

No additional information was immediately available.