Investigation Continues Following Police Standoff in Antioch Where Suspect Was Shot and Killed

Investigators were in Antioch Saturday following up at the scene of a dramatic police stand off with an armed man Friday night.

The incident took place on Dove Court which was still blocked this afternoon as the investigation proceeded. Neighbors were rattled by what happened.

"I was terrified," said Rolyn Sunga. "Like I said this is the first time this happens near my house."

Sunga was home doing laundry when she heard gunfire.

"I heard like three consecutive shots and I thought it was just fire crackers and I kept doing my thing until my husband is about to come home and called me like 'babe, I can't come home,'" she explained.

Police said they received calls after 1 p.m. about a man with a rifle who was shooting at cars and homes.

Video shows a woman and two children being evacuated by police as the situation unfolded. Officers said over the course of several hours, a suspect fired shots from inside the house in the direction of officers and other residents.

SWAT responded and so did the FBI.

Police say the suspect set the garage on fire and tried to flee. They said he left the home and made contact with officers who fired, killing the suspect.

Investigations are now underway including from the District Attorney's office who had a team on site.

Antioch's mayor said this was very unusual.

'I'm just exceptionally pleased with the work of the men and women of the Antioch Police Department," he said. "I'm very grateful for the mutual aid that we received last night."