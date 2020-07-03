Investigators Look Into Man's Death on Cargo Ship at Port of Oakland

Alameda County Corner’s Office investigators and Oakland police responded Friday morning to the Port of Oakland to investigate a death on a cargo ship, a coroner official confirmed.

A 59-year-old man died on the ship shortly after it pulled into the port late Thursday night, the official told NBC Bay Area. It wasn't immediately clear if the man was a crew member.

The initial investigation showed there was nothing suspicious about the death, and it wasn't an accident; it appeared to be a "completely natural death," the official said.

The man's identity was not immediately released.