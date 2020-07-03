Port of Oakland

Investigators Look Into Man's Death on Cargo Ship at Port of Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

Port of Oakland
NBC Bay Area

Alameda County Corner’s Office investigators and Oakland police responded Friday morning to the Port of Oakland to investigate a death on a cargo ship, a coroner official confirmed.

A 59-year-old man died on the ship shortly after it pulled into the port late Thursday night, the official told NBC Bay Area. It wasn't immediately clear if the man was a crew member.

The initial investigation showed there was nothing suspicious about the death, and it wasn't an accident; it appeared to be a "completely natural death," the official said.

The man's identity was not immediately released.

