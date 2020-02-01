Fire at Walnut Creek Condo Leaves 1 Dead, Many Evacuated

A fire at a condominium in Walnut Creek left one person dead and many people displaced early Saturday morning.

The Contra Costa County Fire Department received a call at 5:23 a.m. regarding a a fire alarm at the Keys Condominiums on the 400 block of North Civic Drive.

Officials confirmed the victim, identified only as an adult male, died of injuries.

It is still unknown how many victims were evacuated.

No further details were available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.