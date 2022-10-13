East Bay Community Holds Vigil to Honor Man Shot, Killed by UC Berkeley Campus

Hundreds gathered in San Lorenzo Thursday in honor of a leader in the Samoan community who was gunned down near the UC Berkeley campus Saturday.

People sang and prayed for Isamaeli Mataafa, 29, who was shot and killed on a night where three others were injured.

“Even though I am older than him, he is so mature so humble, so strong, not just in the community, also with my family,” said his sister Titapu Mataafa.

Isamaeli was the fifth of seven brothers and sisters and was a student at the Pacific School of Religion.

His goal was to get his doctorate degree and serve his community, especially the youth.

“He was a loving brother to all of us and we're going to miss him dearly,” said Titapu.

But those dreams were destroyed because of gun violence. Police say they’re still following leads but no arrests have been made.

“It was a shock to me, I didn't believe when I heard, I can't believe he is gone,'' said a member of the same religious youth group Isamaeli was a part of.

Those who knew him years ago and now said Isamaeli always gave his heart and soul to help others.

“It makes you question a lot of things about life. It's like why? Why him? He was such a great young man and all he wanted to do is serve,” said Jose Carabllo, Isameli’s teacher and advisor.