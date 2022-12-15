Jasper Wu Case: Alameda County DA to Announce ‘Important Update'

Alameda County's district attorney is slated to announce an "important update" in the case of Jasper Wu, the toddler who was killed in an Oakland freeway shooting last year.

The announcement is scheduled to be made during a 1:30 p.m. press conference. Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley, the Wu family and California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Jason Reardon are expected to speak.

You can watch the press conference in the video player above at that time. It will also be livestreamed on the Alameda County District Attorney's Office Facebook page.

Back in November 2021, the Wu family was driving on Interstate 880 in Oakland when a stray bullet struck Jasper. The family was heading from San Francisco to their home in Fremont at the time.