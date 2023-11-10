Jewish community in Oakland concerned over educators union's support of Palestine

Jewish families and teachers in Oakland school communities are expressing concern Friday over an educators' union resolution in support of Palestine, a move they say makes them feel unsafe and unwelcome at schools.

The Jewish groups Friday morning were expected to lead a protest outside Montclair Elementary School in Oakland over a recently passed resolution by the Oakland Education Association and the remarks that came with it in a social media post.

"We, the Oakland Education Association, mourn the tragic loss of both Palestinian and Israeli lives these past weeks. We unequivocally condemn the 75-year-long illegal military occupation of Palestine. The Israeli government created an apartheid state and the Israeli government leaders have espoused genocidal rhetoric and policies against the people of Palestine."

The post did not mention the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that started the Israel-Hamas War.

Tyler Gregory, with the Jewish Community Relations Council, said such rhetoric is encouraging families to leave -- "whether that's intended or not, that's how our community is perceiving it."

After much criticism from parents, teachers and community leaders, the union took down the original post then released a new statement on social media saying it is listening to students, families and teachers.

The union maintained its support for a cease-fire.