Juvenile Shot, Killed in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

A juvenile was shot and killed in Oakland early Friday morning, according to police.

Officers at about 1:30 a.m. responded to the 8000 block of Dowling Street and found the victim, a male from Oakland, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police department's homicide unit at 510-238-3821 or the tip line at 238-7950.

