Karate Business Owner Arrested for Sexual Misconduct With Child

The man was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on $500,000 bail.

The Danville Police Department announced Monday the arrest of a karate business owner for alleged sexual misconduct with a student.

Danville police arrested San Geronimo resident Ramon Pruitt, 63, for allegedly engaging in inappropriate sexual acts with one of his underage students. Pruitt owns the karate studio Danville Karate International.

Danville police officers and detectives with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office began investigating Pruitt last month after receiving a report of his alleged sexual misconduct with a student.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed charges against Pruitt Thursday on three felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

According to police, Pruitt was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on $500,000 bail.

Danville police officers encouraged anyone with additional knowledge of the case to contact the department's investigative unit at (925) 314-3711 or dlynch@danville.ca.gov.

