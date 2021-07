Contra Costa Fire Department firefighters are battling a fire in Clayton, the department confirmed Sunday.

The Kirker Fire began burning as a consequence of a vehicle fire at around 1:20 p.m. off Kirker Pass Road and Nortonville Road. Approximately 20 to 25 acres have been burned.

CAL FIRE Air Attack is at scene and is reporting 20-25 acres, moderate rate of spread with a potential of 50-100 acres. — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 4, 2021

#BREAKING #KirkerFire from @ConcordPD_CA Kirker Pass Rd. from Concord into Pittsburg is closed. Traffic is being turned around at Clearbrook. @ContraCostaFire is on the scene of a grass fire. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/4ftX3u1kAb — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) July 4, 2021

Officials say the fire has the potential to burn over 50 acres.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.