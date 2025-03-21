Lafayette

Lafayette residents, officials unsettled after attempted ATM theft

By Jodi Hernandez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Lafayette residents, officials are speaking out after some burglars rammed a car into a CVS early morning Thursday.

According to officials, the crew of about six men drove a car into the CVS, attempting to dislodge the ATM with the vehicle but was unsuccessful.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Residents said they fell unsettled after hearing about the events and added it's fueling their effort to recall District Attorney.

Jodi Hernandez has the full report in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Lafayette
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us