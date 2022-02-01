Lafayette

Lafayette BART Station Reopens After Police Activity

bart-generic
NBC Bay Area

Police activity temporarily shut down the Lafayette BART station on Tuesday evening.

The station has since reopened with normal train service.

No other information was immediately available.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Lafayettebart
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us