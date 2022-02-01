Lafayette Lafayette BART Station Reopens After Police Activity Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago NBC Bay Area Police activity temporarily shut down the Lafayette BART station on Tuesday evening. The station has since reopened with normal train service. No other information was immediately available. There is a station closure at Lafayette due to police activity.— SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) February 2, 2022 Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want. This article tagged under: Lafayettebart