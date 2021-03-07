Lafayette

Lafayette Council to Ask State to Remove Highway Overpass Protesters

By Bay City News

Generic Highway
NBC 5 News

The Lafayette City Council will consider a resolution Monday asking the state to intervene and help remove frequent protesters from a highway overpass.

Every Monday evening and Friday evening since August, supporters of former President Donald Trump have gathered on the El Curtola Boulevard overpass above Highway 24 in Lafayette waving American flags and large banners.

Members of the Contra Costa County Patriots say they are exercising their First Amendment rights to peacefully assemble. But the city says the twice-weekly demonstrations are a safety hazard for drivers below.

The overpass is owned by the State of California, and on Monday the council will ask Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol to intervene and stop the protests.

Mayor Susan Candell wrote that "the events have also attracted counter-protesters at various times; and one occasion, a counter protester grabbed a flagpole and threw it over the fencing to the highway below."

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Monday.

