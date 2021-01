The Lake Merritt BART station is closed Saturday evening due to a “major medical emergency,” BART officials said in a tweet.

Passengers may use AC Transit as an alternative. Those heading to West Oakland from Lake Merritt can board bus #62.

Officials said that bus #96 is going to Fruitvale and busses #18 and #88 are going to 12th Street in Oakland.

There is a 10 minute delay in the Berryessa direction.