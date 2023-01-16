Landslide Danger in Berkeley Hills Prompts Evacuations, Warnings

About 10 homes have been evacuated due to a landslide in the Berkeley Hills on Monday morning and residents of nearby neighborhoods have been warned to prepare to leave quickly if needed, fire officials said.

The Spiral, a short road off Wildcat Canyon Road, and Middlefield Road north of the Crossways, are both closed, Berkeley police said in an advisory.

Wildcat Canyon Road between Sunset and Park Hills roads is also closed due to a mudslide. Authorities responded to the area shortly after 7 a.m.

The ground is still moving and trees can be heard cracking from the slide, Berkeley Fire Battalion Chief Bill Kehoe said about 9 a.m.

No injuries have been reported. About 20 residents in homes that have been evacuated are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Residents in the area should be prepared to evacuate quickly if notified, Berkeley officials said.

At nearby UC Berkeley on Monday, a landslide shut down a campus roadway, according to university police.