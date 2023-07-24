Lanes of EB Interstate 80 in the East Bay reopen early

Caltrans reopened two lanes on eastbound Interstate 80 in the East Bay earlier than scheduled, just before midnight Sunday.

The closure between Highway 4 in Hercules and the Cummings Skyway Exit in Crockett was expected to last until 5 a.m. Monday, but the repaving work was finished ahead of schedule, and the lanes reopened at 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Caltrans said.

The weekend reapving work on that section of eastbound I-80 was the first of three scheduled this summer on the main corridor between Sacramento and San Francisco.

The project will continue on the weekends of Aug. 4 and Aug. 18, the agency said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Work on westbound I-80 is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Aug. 31 through Sept. 5. The westbound work will require a full closure of I-80 between I-780 in Vallejo and Highway 4 in Hercules, according to Caltrans.

For more information on project, visit the Caltrans web page: www.cc80pave.com. Questions or concerns about the project can be shared by calling the CC I-80 Pave Project Hotline at 510-286-0319.