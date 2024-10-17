Lawsuit claims Sean ‘Diddy' Combs sexually assaulted a woman in Orinda

The latest lawsuit against music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has connections to the Bay Area, with a victim claiming he allegedly sexually assaulted her inside of a home in Contra Costa County in 2018.

According to the lawsuit, the victim claims it was revenge for telling Combs in a video call that he was involved in the murder of the late Tupac Shakur.

"I think we need to get past the point of shock…endured at his hands," said Ariel Mitchell, a Florida-based civil attorney representing the victim in this case.

According to the suit, the victim said she was introduced to Combs via video call by one of the defendants, whom she befriended outside a local bar.

During the call, the victim said "she was not impressed" by Diddy and believed "he had something to do with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur." She claims Diddy heard the remarks and said she would "pay" for her statement.

The suit further claims the defendant, who introduced her to Combs, "set her up" by inviting her to his Orinda apartment in March 2018, where Combs "entered the home in a grand ready-to-party manner." Cimbs then told the victim she would pay for her Tupac comments, the suit claims.

Combs allegedly threatened her with a knife before removing her clothes, squirting her with a bottle of lubricant, and allegedly sexually assaulting her with other defendants in the case, including, among other things, a remote control.

Mitchell said her client reported the incident to the Contra Costa Sheriff's Deputy the night of the alleged assault and that both of them have been denied police reports unless there was a subpoena.

"We take these cases seriously, and detectives thoroughly investigated the accusations. It was later determined the claims were unfounded," the Sheriff's department said.

The suit also claims that the victim reported the incident to the Walnut Creek and Orinda Police Departments.

A WPD spokesperson said that the department was not involved in the case after thoroughly investigating the matter.

The Orinda Police Department did not immediately respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment on Wednesday.

Combs' legal team also did not respond to NBC Bay's request for comment.

Legal Expert Steven Clark said transparency will be key to resolving the avalanche of lawsuits connected to Combs.

"The best way to do that is to start with the law enforcement investigation at the time and give the complaining party … access to that information," Clark said.