Suspected chlorine leak at Pittsburg chemical plant prompts health advisory

By Bay City News

An incident at the Corteva chemical plant in Pittsburg prompted health officials to issue a public health advisory for parts of Pittsburg and Antioch on Monday morning.

The nature of the incident wasn't provided, but the advisory said it "could affect individuals with respiratory sensitivities."

Contra Costa County Health Services said in an advisory at 11:20 a.m. that most people will not be affected, but eye, skin, nose or throat irritation may be possible for some. It said a hazmat team is responding to the scene.

The Contra Costa County Fire District responded to the scene and said the source of the leak is a rail car.

Anyone who experiences irritation is advised to go inside and rinse any irritated area of their body with water.

The Corteva plant is located at 901 Loveridge Road in Pittsburg.

More information is available at cchealth.org/hazmat.

