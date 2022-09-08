Livermore Residents Try to Beat the Triple-Digit Heat

Livermore was among the hottest spots in the Bay Area Thursday, topping out at 112 degrees.

This week’s been a real endurance test for residents and people said they are pulling out all the stops as they race for that cooler finish line this weekend.

Monty Clark was at the Ace Hardware store looking for a big fan but the store manager said the inventory has been sold out with sales up well over 50%.

“I need a fan,” said Clark. “I have the fan running at home, it’s too small.”

It’s been a tough week for everything. Vineyards are increasingly concerned about that this prolonged heat will do to their grapes.

Some locals, who don't have air conditioning at home, are opting for local motels that have AC.

The usual bustling downtown cafes had a lot of empty seats while the sun was up.

The most popular place downtown for families ended up being the water fountains.

“I had to run errands yesterday, it was pretty brutal,” said Linsay of Livermore. “It starts at 9 a.m. it's already 90 degrees. There’s no break.”

Caroline Rose had other thoughts, saying people may be overreacting.

“It doesn’t really bother me that much because I’ve lived in the desert for a long time,” she said. “Years ago, so I love the heat.”