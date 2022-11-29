Livermore PD Holds Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Event

Livermore police on Tuesday were taking preemptive action in the fight against catalytic converter theft, holding an anti-theft event on the Las Positas College campus.

Starting at 4 p.m., vehicle owners can having their vehicle identification numbers, or VIN, etched onto the catalytic converter, which will help police identify the part's owner.

Participating drivers will oull their vehicles onto a lift, and a mechanic will use an engraving tool to etch the VIN onto the catalytic converter.

Last year, a task force with Livermore and Pleasanton police helped recover 50 stolen catalytic converters and led to 30 arrests.